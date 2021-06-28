Huế to rebuild royal garden alongside Perfume River

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ Dã Viên Cay, the most important feng shui element of the ancient Huế Citadel, is set to be reconstructed by the local government to restore it to its former glory as an imperial garden.
According to the Thừa Thiên-Huế Province People’s Committee, the investment is part of a detailed planning project on both banks of the Perfume River, aiming to promote the tourism, cultural, historical and natural landscape values in the province.
A park will also be formed in an area of 10.5 hectares.
Surrounding the cay will be a system of walkways and pedestrian bridges connecting the cay with the mainland. Lawns, squares, elevated roads and scenic riverside spots will also be formed.
The park is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
In addition to renovating the infrastructure, the plan to recreate the imperial garden from the Nguyễn dynasty at Dã Viên is also set to be deployed in the near future.
The garden is located in the west of the cay, with architecture arranged in a terraced style, similar to that often used in ancient mausoleums in the Huế Citadel.
According to historical documents, Dã Viên Cay is located southwest of Huế Citadel and has a length of about 850m with a width of up to 185m.
The area previously housed elephant and tiger fighting pits.
Today, the cay is a natural area and home to Dã Viên Water Factory (built in 1953) and a number of houses.
Fifteen years ago, the cay was targeted by investors to build a high-class tourist and resort area with a three-storey, 5-star building complex and an international conference building, before the fierce public reaction put an end to the project. VNS
