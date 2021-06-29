Ho Chi Minh City, Lao capital step up cooperation

Lauding the sound cooperation between the two cities, Thang said the collaboration is a shining example for other localities to follow.

Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane should promote delegation exchanges as well as organize significant activities to celebrate 55th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, he added.

For his part, the Vientiane leader said that his visit aimed to present Laos' Development Order, first class, to the Vietnamese southern hub's Party Organization, authorities and people for their support for Laos and Vientiane in particular.

During his stay, he also wished to exchange experience in tax collection and customs with Ho Chi Minh City.

Source: VNA