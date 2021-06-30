High cholesterol strongly linked to risk of stroke

HCM CITY — High levels of cholesterol are a major risk factor for stroke, according to health experts from the HCM City Stroke Association.
In Việt Nam, three in 10 adults suffer high cholesterol which is linked to 75 per cent of 200,000 new cases of strokes a year.
The number of stroke patients hospitalised in large hospitals has risen three to fourfold compared to 5-10 years ago, said Dr. Nguyễn Bá Thắng, vice president of the association.
Around half of stroke patients experienced health problems and needed support for daily activities, placing a burden on family and carers, Thắng said.
High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for stroke but it is not fully noticed in the community, he said.
Management of cholesterol is one aspect of preventive care for stroke. High cholesterol typically shows no symptoms. Having cholesterol levels checked regularly, making healthy changes in lifestyle, choosing foods lower in saturated and trans fats, and maintaining a healthy weight help manage cholesterol levels.
Reducing cholesterol levels can reduce 27 per cent of stroke risk.
The association in coordination with the University Medical Centre in HCM City recently released a video featuring surviving stroke patients and experts in an attempt to raise public awareness about the management of cholesterol levels.
Stroke is the leading cause of death in Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Health. Around 11,000 deaths from strokes are reported each year. — VNS
