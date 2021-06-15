Health Ministry urges faster Covid inoculation
The Saigon Times
|A health worker checks the body temperature of a motorcyclist at a coronavirus checkpoint. The Ministry of Health on June 14 sent an urgent dispatch to the organizations that had taken delivery of Covid-19 vaccine, saying they must speed up the vaccination process – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The Ministry of Health on June 14 sent an urgent dispatch to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Nha Trang and HCMC Pasteur Institutes and the Central Highlands Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology urging them to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process.
On the same day, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security and the governments of provinces and cities also received a similar dispatch from the ministry that called on them to accelerate the vaccination.
The ministry asked the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to quickly allocate doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the relevant agencies prior to June 18 so that the inoculation program runs smoothly.
The provinces and cities were told to deploy the vaccination program as soon as they take delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine doses and get it done before August 15 this year.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on the same day signed a decision setting up a task force in charge of supporting the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC, which is led by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
The task force also has three deputy heads: Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, Phan Trong Lan, head of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, and Dang Van Chinh, head of the HCMC Public Health Institute.
The task force will be in charge of treating Covid-19 patients, keeping a close watch on the development of Covid-19 as well as testing and quarantining suspected cases in HCMC.
As of June 14, the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered to people nationwide had reached over 1.49 million, with some 55,270 people getting two shots.
- Coronavirus crisis | ICMR, Health Ministry to soon begin tests for gauging immunity levels: Report
- Coronavirus | Health Ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones
- Health ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones
- 216 districts in country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now: Health ministry
- 7,740 dedicated Covid -19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry
- No need for testing after home isolation period is over, says Health Ministry’s revised guidelines
- 7,740 dedicated Covid-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health ministry
- Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,752; cases climb to 85,940: Health Ministry
- Health Ministry delegation led by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal visits Mumbai to assess covid-19 situation
- Coronavirus | Only severe cases need to test negative for discharge, says Health Ministry
- Returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine: Health ministry
- Only patients with severe COVID-19 illness need to be tested before discharge: Health Ministry
Health Ministry urges faster Covid inoculation have 466 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.