Health Ministry sets up standing COVID-19-prevention unit in HCM City

According to the decision, Son is assisted by three deputy heads from local medical establishments, namely Director of Cho Ray Hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc; Director of Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute Phan Trong Lan; and Director of HCM City Institute of Public Health Dang Van Chinh.

The division aims to support professional activities in monitoring and responding to the epidemic; patient treatment; testing; quarantine; and communications work in the city and relevant neighboring localities.

It also inspects and assists the city’s implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in line with the directions of the Party Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as well as professional guidance of the Ministry of Health.

The ministry requested the municipal Department of Health to direct relevant agencies and district-level authorities to closely coordinate with the unit and follow its professional recommendations.

