Health Ministry sets up standing COVID-19-prevention unit in HCM City

According to the decision, Son is assisted by three deputy heads from local medical establishments, namely Director of Cho Ray Hospital Nguyen Tri Thuc; Director of Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute Phan Trong Lan; and Director of HCM City Institute of Public Health Dang Van Chinh.
The division aims to support professional activities in monitoring and responding to the epidemic; patient treatment; testing; quarantine; and communications work in the city and relevant neighboring localities.
It also inspects and assists the city’s implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in line with the directions of the Party Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as well as professional guidance of the Ministry of Health.
The ministry requested the municipal Department of Health to direct relevant agencies and district-level authorities to closely coordinate with the unit and follow its professional recommendations.
Source: VNA
- ‘Breach in protocol’ blamed for Dallas health care worker who contracted Ebola
- ‘For safety, don’t touch anything. Viruses’: Relatives of Dallas Ebola patient await apartment cleaning as cabin fever sets in
- GOP, Dem foes of health care bill search Capitol for copy
- Is New York City prepared for possible Ebola outbreak? Health experts, city officials weigh in
- Communities step up for kids’ mental health
- Q&A with Gordon Coombes, candidate for City Council District 3
- United Nations declares Nov. 19 'World Toilet Day'
- Judge halts Bloomberg’s large soda ban one day before it's set to go into effect
- Daily Checkup: Winter's cold weather brings its own set of health dangers
- Who’s running for St. George City Council?
- TACKLING A TABOO. HIV/AIDS is growing among the city's Asians, but the clergy steers clear of any sex talk
- 19 Americans face trial in Egypt; 43 total to be prosecuted over NGO fund usage
Health Ministry sets up standing COVID-19-prevention unit in HCM City have 297 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.