HCMC’s largest-ever Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with 500 employees

City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is vaccinated in the drive (Photo: SGGP)

Central and municipal leaders at the vaccination drive launch (Photo: SGGP) The launching ceremony for the drive was held at FPT Software Company in the Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City this morning with the participation of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long , Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and the Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Watanabe Nobuhiro.

An employee of FPT is vaccinated (Photo: SGGP)

The mass vaccination drive is scheduled to finish before June 27 with 200,000 people a day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh reiterated that from April 27 to now, the Southeast Asian country has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19 and Ho Chi Minh City recorded more than 1,100 cases.

Mr. Binh said because of more virulent strains of the virus, outbreaks have been occurring everywhere and cases of Covid-19 infections have increased predictably. The epidemic has affected people's health conditions, living habits as well as has significantly disturbed social activities and economic development and social security.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State and Government, Mr. Binh expressed the deepest gratitude to people from all walks of life in Ho Chi Minh City, who have arrived at a consensus to cooperate with the government in implementing preventative measures.

He added that being an economic hub of the country, the southern metropolis is currently the hot spot of this fourth epidemic. Therefore, the National Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control decided to immediately allocate 786,000 doses to the city right after a Japan-sponsored batch of one million doses of vaccine arrived in the country. The remaining vaccine will be distributed to other provinces and cities.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung said that the city has entered the third week of social distancing under the Prime Minister's Directive 15, the city government and city dwellers are determined to control and contain the epidemic with many drastic measures.

FPT workers are seen waiting for vaccination at the Saigon Hi-tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City on June 19 According to Mr. Hung, this fourth Covid-19 outbreak is more complicated than previous outbreaks due to many factors. Therefore, the 836,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine jabs are dramatically precious.

He revealed that the drive will be carried out at 650 injection points every day for about seven days and then city leaders will assess the vaccination campaign before adopting important steps. It is expected that around 200 people will receive inoculation at each point per day or 2,000 people a day citywide. With such a rate, the mass immunization will be completed before June 27.

The pre-vaccination screening will be conducted to ensure any conditions for which vaccines should or shouldn't be given are noted.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Anh Quan