HCMC’s largest-ever Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with 500 employees

The launching ceremony for the drive was held at FPT Software Company in the Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City this morning with the participation of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long , Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and the Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Watanabe Nobuhiro.
The mass vaccination drive is scheduled to finish before June 27 with 200,000 people a day.
According to Mr. Hung, this fourth Covid-19 outbreak is more complicated than previous outbreaks due to many factors. Therefore, the 836,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine jabs are dramatically precious.
By Quang Huy – Translated by Anh Quan
