HCMC to offer VND886-billion relief package for Covid-19 affected firms, workers

The Saigon Times

A street vendor in HCMC. HCMC will spend some VND886 billion in relief aid supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: LDO

HCMC – The HCMC People's Council approved to spend some VND886 billion in relief aid supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the second working day of the first sitting of the 10th-term municipal People's Council today, June 25.

Beneficiaries of the relief package include quarantined people, frontline workers, furloughed employees, workers taking unpaid leave, freelance or uncontracted employees, social insurance holders, household businesses and traders at markets.

Each Vietnamese person under quarantine will receive VND80,000 for meals per day for a period of six months. As many as 10,000 people will be entitled to the meal support, the local media reported.

Besides, each of the 10,000 people who participate in the fight against Covid-19 will get VND120,000 for meals per day for 180 days.

As for employees with unpaid leave or furloughed ones at firms, production facilities, private education centers, kindergartens and schools, each of the 80,000 people set to benefit from the relief aid will receive VND1.8 million.

As for the 20,000 laborers whose labor contracts end from May 1 to December 31 and are subject to compulsory social insurance but are not eligible for unemployment allowance, each of them will receive VND1.8 million.

The 230,000 freelance or uncontracted workers set to benefit from the relief aid will be offered VND50,000 per day for the social distancing period in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 15.

These workers are street vendors, garbage or scrap collectors, workers active in loading and unloading activities, lottery ticket sellers, waiters and guards at restaurants or employees at lodging facilities and workers active in some fields that have been suspended in line with the city's directive.

Apart from this, the city will offer financial support to household businesses in Go Vap District, Thanh Loc Ward in District 12 and some other parts of HCMC. As many as 10,000 household businesses will be entitled to the support, with each receiving VND2 million.

Furthermore, the city will support 50% of service fees for stalls at wet markets for traders for a period of six months from July to December.

HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced production and business activities to a halt and pushed residents into hardship.

The relief package is expected to help workers, residents and firms overcome the hardship and contribute to fulfilling the dual task of fighting the pandemic and ensuring economic growth, Hoan said.

