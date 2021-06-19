HCMC rolls out large-scale vaccination campaign today

By Minh Duy

A worker of FPT Software at Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine

HCMC – HCMC this morning, June 19, started a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Saigon Hi-tech Park in Thu Duc City, with some 1,000 doses to be administered to workers at FPT Software and Nipro2 today.

Speaking at the vaccination kickoff ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that HCMC is a key city in Vietnam, playing an important economic and political role in the country.

However, the city is currently one of the largest coronavirus hotspots in the latest wave of Covid-19, so as soon as receiving some one million doses from Japan, the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control decided to allocate 836,000 doses to the city, he added.

Deputy PM Binh said that as these doses only met part of the city's need, they would be given to the priority groups in line with the Government's Resolution 21 and those at high risk of infection, including employees at the export processing zones or industrial parks.

Employees stand in line for Covid-19 vaccination

The deputy prime minister also called on residents to continue following Covid-19 safety protocols, saying that despite getting vaccinated, competent forces and residents should continue to be watchful.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control said that during this inoculation campaign, which is set to end on June 27, the city has as many as 836,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 50,000 doses for police officers and soldiers.

A medical worker introduce the vaccine to a worker before he gets a shot

As planned, the city will focus the vaccination on the groups at high risk of Covid-19 infection and those working at key agencies, targeting to inoculate 95% of them.

Besides, the city is planning to vaccinate all teachers and employees active in the education sector. The HCMC Department of Education and Training this morning made a list of teachers and staff in the sector for the vaccination.

A male worker gets vaccinated against Covid-19

The city will run a number of vaccination sites at healthcare centers and many other mobile stations, said the municipal center.

As many as 650 teams from eligible health units, including the Southern Military Center for Preventive Medicine, the Army Medical Department, State-run hospitals and private hospitals among others, have been set up to serve the large-scale vaccination campaign.

A medical worker draws a dose from a vial of Covid-19 vaccine

As of this afternoon, HCMC had reported 1,450 locally-infected Covid-19 cases during the current fourth wave of the coronavirus, which began on April 27.

