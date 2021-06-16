HCMC businesses donate rice to Ehome residents in Saigon Times – Great Circle program

By Le Vu – Trinh Hoang

Rice and necessities are transported to Ehome apartment building compound in Binh Tan District, HCMC to be delivered to the residents on lockdown – PHOTOS: LE VU

HCMC – Businesses in HCMC on June 15 donated eight tons of rice and other gifts to residents of the Ehome 3 apartment building compound on lockdown in Binh Tan District, HCMC, as part of the "Saigon Times – Great Circle – Join hands to fight the Covid-19 pandemic" program.

The necessities were mainly provided by the An Cuong Wood Working Joint Stock Company, the Saigon Thang Long Group and the Thang Loi Group.

The "Saigon Times – Great Circle" program last year saw the participation of many businesses in HCMC and other localities nationwide. For six months of the program, the businesses donated necessities and medical equipment to frontline medical workers, border guards and underprivileged people across the country.

The program also provided relief to people affected by storms and floods and support to localities to promote tourism.

This year, the Saigon Times Group is calling on businesses, individuals and organizations to join the "Saigon Times – Great Circle – Join hands to fight the Covid-19 pandemic" program to support people in need.

The fourth Covid-19 wave, which began on April 27, has negatively affected the livelihoods of many people in HCMC. Due to an upsurge of new Covid-19 cases, the city has put some areas under lockdown or isolation.

Ehome Binh Tan is one of the areas that have been put on lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Therefore, the Saigon Times Group collaborated with businesses to provide relief aid to the residents here.

Representatives of the Saigon Times Group, the An Cuong Wood Working Joint Stock Company, the Saigon Thang Long Group and the Thang Loi Group pose for a photo at the event

Nguyen The Loi, board chairman of the Saigon Thang Long Group, said, "This is the second time that our company and partners have joined the Saigon Times – Great Circle program of the Saigon Times Group. In the first program in 2020, we gave medical equipment and gifts to border guards in the southern provinces when the pandemic broke out."

According to Loi, social distancing measures have made life even more difficult for disadvantaged people. Therefore, the An Cuong Wood Working Joint Stock Company, the Saigon Thang Long Group and the Thang Loi Group decided to lend a helping hand.

"We expect to donate 50 tons of rice to needy people that have been severely affected by Covid-19. On June 11, we gave eight tons of rice to people in 16 wards of Go Vap District. Today, we also donated two tons of rice to the locals of Thanh Loc and An Phu Dong wards, District 12," he added.

The Saigon Times Group launched the "Saigon Times-Great Circle 2021" program with the theme "Join hands to fight the Covid-19 pandemic" on June 2, aimed at supporting people affected by the pandemic. The program will receive donations from organizations and individuals and then distribute them to the needy in HCMC and other provinces. Donations for the program can be sent to: Tap chi Kinh te Sai Gon Bank account number: 1007 1485 1003318 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) – Hoa Binh Branch – HCMC Transaction content: Name – UnghoSaigon Times – NVTL – Donghanhchongdich

