HCM City universities adjust enrollment plans for academic year

Students at VNUHCM-International University. Photo courtesy of the university

HCM CITY— Many universities in HCM City have changed enrollment plans for the upcoming academic year because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The HCM City University of Education, for example, will organise a competency assessment examination on June 26-28, 10 days later than its planned schedule. The examination will be held only one time instead of multiple times over a one-year period.

However, candidates who live in areas under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak will take the tests on July 10-15 after the national high school graduation exam. The university will end registration for the tests on June 18.

Nguyễn Tất Thành University will change testing plans for drawing and music examinations for candidates who apply for admission to the faculties of architecture, graphic design, interior design, piano, and vocal music. Candidates will send their tests to the university via email in the first round, and later will sit for an online interview.

Candidates who apply for admission to the faculties of acting for film and television, film and television directing, and cinematography will take the tests at the university in July.

The University of Technology under Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNUHCM) began receiving registration applications via email on May 31.

The University of Economics-Law under VNUHCM has delayed the deadline until June 20 for applications for admission. It will receive applications through the postal service, and will use several methods of admission, depending on a number of factors, including enrollment quotas, and student high school marks or test scores, among others.

The VNUHCM-University of Information Technology started receiving applications via email on June 1 and is also using several methods of admission.

VNUHCM-International University has for many years been receiving applications online and from postal services. This year, it will have six methods for enrollment and will reorganise the competency assessment examination.

It will set aside more than VNĐ32 billion (US$1.4) to provide scholarships to outstanding new students, especially in the faculties of civil engineering, space engineering and environmental engineering. VNS