HCM City travel firms close in droves

HCM CITY — Dozens of travel companies in HCM City have exited the industry due to the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the city Department of Tourism.

A total of 171 closed down between January and May, while some large private firms remain open with 50-80 per cent payroll cuts.

Only half the travel firms are operational.

Nearly 90 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises and inbound tour operators have suspended operations.

Three- to five-star hotels have seen a 70 per cent dip in their revenues, while some have simply closed.

The department is seeking Government support to revive the tourism and travel sector, one of the worst hit due to the COVID crisis.

It wants the People's Committee to offer zero-interest loans worth VNĐ208 billion (US$9.06 million) to help enterprises pay salaries.

There are 5,002 firms employing 31,500 workers.

It also wants a financial package for training programmes to improve the quality of human resources and prevent job losses.

It suggested free entry for visitors into places like the War Remnants Museum, HCM City History Museum, Museum of HCM City, HCM City Fine Arts Museum, and Củ Chi Tunnels until year-end.

There were no international tourists in the first five months with the country keeping its borders closed.

The number of domestic visitors rose by 11.4 per cent year-on-year to 7.1 million.

The city's tourism revenues were estimated at VNĐ35.58 trillion ($1.55 billion), an increase of 23 per cent. —VNS