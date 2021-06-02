HCM City to open book street festival to mark Tet holiday

Thousands of books are set to go on show at the annual book street festival which will take place in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from February 9 to February 15 in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet. The book festival will be running with the theme of “Tri thức kết nối tương lai”, “Knowledge connects future” in English, and will take place along Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue, and Ngo Duc Ke streets. On Nguyen Hue Street, the highlight of the event is set to be books detailing the life of President Ho Chi Minh, along with photo exhibitions showing the development of Ho Chi Minh City. Book stalls for children are to be arranged along Ngo Duc Ke Street, whilst painting contests and a book reading competition are expected to excite many children in attendance. Books on entrepreneurs, start-ups, and Industry 4.0 will be showcased throughout Mac Thi Buoi Street. Participants have therefore been urged to follow the Health Ministry’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures during the book festival. VOV Annual Tet book fair to open in downtown HCM City The annual HCM City Tet Book Fair will be held from February 9-15 during… Read full this story

