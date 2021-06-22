HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee has ordered agencies and arts and literature associations to tighten the management and inspection of literature and arts activities.
The city Department of Culture and Sports and Department of Information and Communications was asked to strengthen education and communications about legal regulations related to the performing arts, advertising and cybersecurity to individuals and organisations engaged in literature and the arts.
Organisations involved in the management of literature and arts activities were asked to propose measures about appropriate management of online performances.
The HCM City Union of Literature and Arts Associations and associations in literature and performing arts were asked to encourage their member artists, actors and actresses to embrace positive social behaviour and support for communities, and manage their presence in public appropriately.
The inspection and oversight of individuals and organisations engaged in the performing arts and advertising industries would be tightened and strict fines imposed on violators, city authorities said. — VNS
- The 17 most innovative, inspiring, and inclusive cities in Europe
- Angeles City all set for Holy Week observance
- Literature and politics
- Pacete: Silay Pavilion features city’s best in 60 years
- Interdisciplinarity: Using physics in conflict management
- Arts month highlights localities
- NCCA prepares for a grand Philippine Arts Festival 2014
- Baguio, Unesco’s first Philippine ‘Creative City’
- NCCA to hold visual arts festival in Tacloban City
- 11 strategy management insights from the AFP
HCM City tightens management of literature and art activities have 249 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.