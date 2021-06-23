HCM City tech businesses develop solutions to combat COVID

A temperature screening system that also reminds people to put on masks outside an office building in HCM City. Technology businesses in HCM City have been coming up with numerous solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. – Photo baodautu.vn

HCM CITY — Technology businesses in HCM City have been developing solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic, with systems that measure temperature automatically, monitor gatherings and remind people to wear masks.

Homa Techs Inc., a start-up that specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things, has developed a smart camera system for buildings to look out for large gatherings and issue warnings.

AI is used for face identification and head count.

Nguyễn Đức Long, general director of Homa, said the system could be installed easily and is suitable for various types of buildings.

Users can control its many utility functions with a single smartphone app, he added.

Quang Trung Software City Development Co., Ltd. (QTSC) has worked with software company TMA Innovation to develop a screening system that automatically measures people’s temperature, issues a warning about people with a fever and tells people to wear a face mask if they do not.

Nhiêu Quốc Trân, head of QTSC's technological solution department, said the system could be used in office buildings, schools, airports, and other crowded public areas, reducing the need for personnel to check the temperature and monitor mask wearing.

TMA Innovation has launched a quarantine management system called StayHome14 which allows authorities to monitor the temperature and location of quarantined people through smart watches.

Some hospitals in HCM City have been using Alta Software's self check-in kiosk technologies that measure and collect visitors’ physical data like weight, temperature and blood pressure, which reduces the workload on medical personnel. Its face recognition software also helps search information about patients' health insurance and profile.

This allows visitors to make heath declaration by themselves, and those with a high risk of COVID can be quarantined immediately, limiting its spread.

These solutions demonstrate the value of technologies, and how united and committed the community is in helping the country overcome the pandemic, Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, CEO of QTSC, said.

On Tuesday morning, HCM City recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 1,820. — VNS