HCM City: Quiet coach station, airport several days before Tet

Different from the previous years, HCM City’s Mien Dong coach station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport have been very quiet these days due to impacts of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks. VietNamNet’s reporters visited the coach station and the airport on February 5 (the 24th day of the 12th lunar month), 6 days before the lunar New Year (Tet). This time is usually the busiest period of the year for coach stations and airports as people flock to their home for the Tet holiday. But it is different this year. At Mien Dong, HCM City’s major coach station, in front of the ticket counters, there was no scene of passengers jostling to buy tickets like it was in the previous years. The ticket counter staff was quite leisurely. The waiting seats at the coach station were empty. The roads around the coach station were also quite clear. A manager of the Mien Dong coach station said that during the daytime, coaches mainly depart to central and northern provinces and those travelling to the Central Highlands depart at night. This year, the coach station is quite empty because customers are afraid of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some photos taken at Mien Dong… Read full this story
- Nearly 1.3 tonnes of synthetic drugs seized in HCM City in nine months
- New Vietnamese ambassadors hoped to help with HCM City’s development
- HCM City seeks innovative startup cooperation with Australia’s Victoria state
- KEVIN LEININGER: Proposed change in zoning law could finally ease city’s gas (station) pains
- What's on deck at Twin Cities shops for Record Store Day Black Friday 2018
- Detroit City FC coach hired as assistant for new Memphis team
- Judge reinstates Atlantic City basketball coach Gene Allen for entire season
- Long Beach Councilman Rex Richardson hopes the city will commemorate the National Day of Racial Healing
- Several Nebraska cities to celebrate National Adoption Day
- Delta flight attendant loses engagement ring at airport days after Christmas Eve proposal
HCM City: Quiet coach station, airport several days before Tet have 318 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.