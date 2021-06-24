HCM City makes online health declaration mandatory at public sites

HCM CITY — Everyone entering commercial establishments, work sites and other public sites in HCM City are required to fill 'Hệ thống khai báo y tế điện tử' (electronic health declaration system) starting on Thursday.
According to the city People's Committee, work sites include offices, industrial parks, export processing zones, hi-tech parks, and factories.
Public sites include health facilities, apartment towers, educational establishments, train and bus stations, supermarkets, traditional markets, commercial centres, wholesale markets, and stores selling essential goods and services.
It has instructed Thủ Đức city and districts to co-operate with the Department of Health and other relevant agencies to monitor implementation.
The Department of Information and Communications has been instructed to guide other agencies and local authorities in the use of the electronic health declaration system and ensure its security.
It has stepped up communication about the online health declaration and encourage the public to instal it on their phones.
The software is being used at all health facilities in the city to enable suspected cases be more rapidly traced than through the use of paper forms.
It has already helped quickly trace many COVID patients and suspected cases to prevent the spread of the infection.
On June 21 the Department of Information and Communications put up a new version of a digital map at https://bando.tphcm.gov.vn to replace the existing one.
Using the map, users can find optimal travel routes to avoid COVID-hit areas and limit going to high-risk transmission ones.
Increasing beds
Because of the complex development of the pandemic in the city, the number of COVID cases in the city topped 2,100 by Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Health has increased the number of beds available for treatment from 3,500 to 5,000.
There are nine hospitals with 3,500 beds, and it has designated Bình Chánh Hospital with 500 and Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital with 1,000 to treating COVID patients.
The health staff at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases' department for contagious diseases and Nguyễn Tri Phương's resuscitation and emergency department have been assigned to assist them.
Bình Chánh Hospital has stopped admitting other patients while the Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital has earmarked a separate facility for treating COVID.
Vice chairman of the city People's Committee, Dương Anh Đức, earlier approved converting Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital into a dedicated COVID facility.
Trưng Vương Hospital is also treating COVID patients.
The city has set up 10 more quarantine sites at hotels in the districts of 1, 3 and Tân Bình and Thủ Đức city.
Health officials are taking large numbers of samples from the community in the districts of Bình Tân, Tân Bình, Tân Phú, Hóc Môn, 8, and several others for screening. VNS
- HCM City to set up rapid response team fighting nCoV
- Travel agencies in HCM City boost sales via apps
- Now killer virus reaches Europe: Hunt is on in UK for 2,000 people who flew in from Wuhan in last two weeks as France declares three cases and first British patient to be tested reveals treatment in 'spaceman suits'
- Chinese e-commerce sites are running out of medical masks and hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak as global cases near 1,000
- Stranded in Wuhan: Dozens of Britons are left behind in coronavirus city after Foreign Office gave them less than TWO HOURS' notice to get on evacuation flight that left China three quarters empty and carrying just 83 UK citizens
- Coronavirus: Government launches public health campaign
- Donald Trump says he 'has a plan' to contain China's killer virus after it spread to US: Man in his 30s is hospitalized as death toll from SARS-like coronavirus hits nine and health chiefs poise to declare global emergency
- China in LOCKDOWN: China cancels its New Year celebrations, closes FOURTEEN cities, part of the Great Wall, Disneyland Shanghai - and even McDonald's shuts up shop - as the army is deployed in desperate bid to contain killer coronavirus
- U.S. declares coronavirus health emergency, bars foreign nationals who visited China
- World Health Organization declares China's coronavirus is a HIGH risk to other countries and admits it rated it 'moderate' by MISTAKE last week - as death toll rises to 82
HCM City makes online health declaration mandatory at public sites have 731 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.