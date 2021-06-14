HCM City extends social distancing order for two more weeks as COVID-19 outbreaks grow

HCM CITY — Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Thành Long on Monday agreed to prolong city-wide social distancing in line with the Government’s Directive No 15 until the end of June, amid developments of coronavirus outbreaks in the city.
The order, imposed since May 31 following large outbreaks related to a Christian mission church and originally set to expire on Tuesday (June 15), has been extended for another two weeks (until midnight on June 30), as the city’s leaders met on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Under the order, non-essential services and businesses in HCM City would continue to be halted, no gatherings of five or more in public outdoor areas are allowed, while people (especially 60 years old and above) are advised to stay home unless for essential purposes and should keep a distance of 2m during contact.
Gò Vấp District and Thạnh Lộc Ward of District 12, the initial epicentres of the outbreaks in the city and have been under more restrictive measures – in which people are ordered to not go out unless for essential purposes – since May 31, will also join the rest of the city under the Directive No 15 starting Tuesday.
HCM City Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Nên said the city has used many measures and focused resources on battling the outbreaks but the cases are still increasing while the direct contacts to be quarantined keep going up, and not to mention the ‘unknown’ number of ‘silent transmission’ in the community taking place right now.
As of this morning, HCM City has logged a total of 819 COVID-19 cases since April 27, 2021, with the majority of cases recorded since late May, making it the third biggest coronavirus hotspot in Việt Nam’s fourth wave, following the two northern provinces of Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh.
Health authorities are concerned as many clusters in the community of unknown source of infections have been discovered during surveillance screening or following hospital admission in recent days. — VNS
- HCM City eyes faster public investment disbursement than last year
- HCM City continues battling air pollution
- HCM City to speed up public investment disbursement
- China to step up countermeasures as virus outbreak grows
- China locks down city of 11 million at epicenter of virus outbreak
- China locks down city of 11 million at epicentre of coronavirus outbreak
- Vietnam responds to China’s pneumonia outbreak
- Wuhan is QUARANTINED: Ground zero for deadly coronavirus halts all travel in AND out of the city after the CDC begins screening at five US airports as the disease MUTATES after killing 17 and infecting up to 10,000
- Việt Nam responds to China’s pneumonia outbreak
- China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gatherings
- City to speed up public investment disbursement
- People around China queue to buy face masks amid fears of an outbreak of deadly SARS-like virus 'that could be passed through saliva' as vendors sell the medical products 'at 10 times its original price'
HCM City extends social distancing order for two more weeks as COVID-19 outbreaks grow have 512 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.