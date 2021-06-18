HCM City delays 10th grade entrance examination again amid COVID woes

Secondary students in HCM City take part in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) programme at the Children's Cultural House in District 1 in May. VNS Photo Gia Lộc

HCM CITY — The 10th grade entrance examination has been postponed again in HCM City after the social distancing period was extended by 10 more days.

It was originally scheduled on June 2-3, but the Department of Education and Training first decided to put it off until June 21-22 when the city announced a partial lockdown for two weeks on May 31.

Speaking at an online meeting on June 14, Dương Trí Dũng, deputy head of the Department of Health, said there would be a further delay.

The city has 702 students living in areas that were locked down or quarantined, and six students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven teachers are also patients and 133 others came into direct contact with patients, and are dubbed F1, and 387 others came into contact with F1 people.

Enrolment in kindergartens, 1st, 6th grades

Last week Thủ Đức city and districts in the city announced schedules for accepting applications for admission to public kindergartens and first and sixth grades.

Kindergartens in District 5, for instance, will take them between July 1 and 9 and publish the list of successful candidates on July 20. For first and six grades the dates are July 1-16 and July 31.

In District 6, the People's Committee in its wards will send admission forms to parents of first graders from June 18 to 25, and applications for sixth grade admissions will be accepted from now until July 13.

The District 7 People's Committee has instructed its wards not to accept applications from students living outside the district and underage children. All first and six graders in the district will study in two shifts daily under the new education programme.

In 2021-22 Tân Phú District will have seven primary schools where students will study in two shifts because of their large numbers.

In District 8, the People's Committee has said first and sixth graders will study in shifts. Parents can scan a QR code using a mobile app to register after receiving admission forms from schools. VNS