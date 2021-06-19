HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive

A worker at the Saigon High-tech Park in Thủ Đức City is vaccinated on June 19, the first day of the COVID vaccination drive in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

HCM CITY — HCM City on June 19 began the fourth phase of its COVID vaccination drive at the Saigon High-tech Park in Thủ Đức City.

It is being carried out at 1,000 sites until July 5.

Workers at industrial parks and export processing zones are prioritised to ensure the smooth operation of supply chains, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn said.

A representative of the Thủ Đức City Medical Centre said 400-500 workers at the Saigon High-tech Park would be vaccinated on the first day.

A total of 836,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses out of the nearly one million doses donated by the Japanese Government to Việt Nam are being used.

The city has deployed 1,032 medical teams with at least three medical workers each for the campaign.

Children Hospital No.2 has set up a unit for COVID-19 treatment with 60 beds and an intensive care unit with 10 beds in a quarantined area with a separate entrance. Photo courtesy of the hospital

Children to get COVID treatment at 2 more hospitals

The HCM City Department of Health on June 18 ordered the Children Hospital and the Children Hospital No.2 to admit child COVID-19 patients.

Trưng Vương COVID-19 Treatment Hospital and Củ Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital were already accepting patients.

The city has recorded more than 1,000 cases in the fourth COVID-19 wave that began almost two months ago, forcing health authorities to add more hospitals for treatment.

The hospitals have been instructed to carefully explain the risk of infection to parents and caregivers to prevent infection during their stay.

Parents and caregivers will be tested before entering quarantined areas with their children.

The Children Hospital No.2 on June 18 said it had set up a COVID treatment unit with 60 beds and an intensive care unit with 10 beds in a quarantined area with a separate entrance.

The hospital's operations are otherwise normal with registration for other patients taking place as usual. —VNS