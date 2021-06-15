HCM City aims to complete in dozens of transport projects in 2021

HCM CITY HCM City People’s Committee has issued a plan for transport infrastructure development for the 2021-2030 period.
By 2030, the city targets building an additional 652km of roads, 212km of railways and bus rapid transit, 365km of inland waterways, 81 bridge projects, 15 major intersections, and seven projects under the smart city programme.
In addition, the city expects to complete investment plans for highways and national highways connecting the city with provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zone.
By the end of this year, the city expects to complete four main roads in Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, the Thủ Thiêm 2 Bridge, and the Đồng Văn Cống road expansion project.
In addition, the city will complete the upgrading of provincial road No 9, an overpass at the Eastern bus station, and the Vàm Sát 2 Bridge in Cần Giờ District.
Total expected capital to implement all of these projects in 2021 is VNĐ137 trillion (US$6 billion), including about VNĐ63 trillion from the state budget, and VNĐ74 trillion from other sources. — VNS
