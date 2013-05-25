Hanoi celebrates King Le Thai To’s enthronement

PANO – A grand procession to revive the enthronement of King Le Thai To was held on May 24th at Nam Huong Communal House, No 16, Le Thai To street, Hanoi.
Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Pham Quang Nghi and other senior officials were present at the Communal House to pay tribute and incense to Le Thai To King. It was also participated by descendants of the Le, local people and visitors from localities.
The procession, which was to celebrate the 585th anniversary of the national victory over the Ming dynasty’s invasion, consisted of numerous traditional rites, and cultural, artistic and religious activities in Hoan Kiem district.
The festive event was to commemorate national hero Le Loi, who defeated northern invaders and gained national independence. He then took the throne, beginning the Le dynasty, which obtained many outstanding cultural, social, economic and diplomatic achievements in the national feudal history.
Translated by Thu Nguyen
