Hải Dương greenlights three new industrial clusters

The Đại An Industrial Zone in Hải Dương Province. — Photo baodautu.vn

HẢI DƯƠNG – The Hải Dương People’s Committee has approved the establishment of three new industrial clusters with a combined investment capital of more than VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$75 million).

The Quang Trung, Thất Hùng and Bình Giang 1 industrial clusters are projected to cover a total area of ​​nearly 210ha.

Financed by the Hà Nội-based Hyosung Vietnam Real Estate JSC, the 74.5ha Quang Trung Industrial Cluster in Quang Thành Commune has an investment capital of VNĐ515 billion and the 75ha Bình Giang 1 Industrial Cluster in Nhân Quyền Commune will cost VNĐ470 billion.

Meanhwhile, the 60ha Thất Hùng Industrial Cluster in Thất Hùng Commune, will be developed by Nhà Việt HD Group JSC in Hải Dương City, with a total capital of more than VNĐ756 billion.

The three industrial clusters aim to attract firms in several industries, including agricultural and food processing, handicrafts, mechanical engineering, consumer good production and supporting industries.

It is expected that these zones will be finished within 36 months from the date of the investment decision.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Phạm Xuân Thắng told a recent meeting that Hải Dương always stood side by side with businesses and would create the best possible conditions for investors in industrial zone infrastructure to build facilities and attract secondary investors, generating economic benefits for businesses and the province.

The province is now home to 14 zones with a total area of 2,567ha. Among them, 11 have had their infrastructure completed with an average occupancy rate of 82 per cent. They are home to more than 300 projects from 21 countries and territories, including 235 foreign direct investment projects worth more than $4.7 billion and 64 Vietnamese projects worth $772 million.

Thắng said apart from developing industrial zones, Hải Dương would also step up investment promotion, improve its business climate and competitiveness, and attract investment in a more selective manner. — VNS