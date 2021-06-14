Hà Nội to pilot rental of e-bikes linked with bus system in Q3

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội will pilot the rental of electric bicycles to facilitate connections among local bus routes and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system from the third quarter of this year.
The pilot project will be launched by the municipal Department of Transport and the University of Transport Technology, on the route from the AEON Mall Hà Đông to the Văn Khê BRT platform, until the end of 2023, followed by a review to expand the model to the entire city.
With funding from the European Commission and Government agencies, the service will be offered free of charge in the pilot period.
People who want to use the services will receive support to install a mobile application, which stores and tracks a user's movement between the two destinations. The app also indicates the bikes' battery level and sends an alert if problems arise.
According to the Hà Nội Department of Transport, the project aims to improve the efficiency of public transport services as well as reduce personal vehicle use.
Vũ Ngọc Khiêm, Chairman of the University of Transport Technology's board, said given the layout of urban areas in the country, travel is heavily reliant on motorbikes, so increasing the use of eco-friendly vehicles and raising public awareness of environmental protection would help reduce congestion and pollution in the capital city.
Buses are currently the only means of public transport in Hà Nội, comprising more than 100 routes operated by the State-owned Transerco and several private companies. — VNS
