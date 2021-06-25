Hà Nội allows outdoor physical exercise, reopening of golf courses

Men doing physical exercises in a public park in Hà Nội on May 6, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức

HÀ NỘI — People in Hà Nội will be allowed to exercise outdoors and golf courses are to reopen starting Saturday, as the COVID-19 outbreak is under control and no infections have been reported in the community in recent days.

In a decision signed by the vice-chair of Hà Nội People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng, the city has allowed the resumption of some activities, after nearly two months of being banned to curb the spread of coronavirus.

People can do outdoor physical exercise again, though no more than 20 people can be in a single area, and they must still comply with mask-wearing and keeping distance regulations.

Golf courses can reopen, but staff and owners must strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures as mandated by the health ministry, requiring customers to file health declaration forms online and keep a database of all customers, and would be fully responsible for COVID-19 infections that occurred within their establishments.

Earlier this week, the city’s authorities have allowed the reopening of restaurants, cafes and hairdressers. — VNS