Guidebook on digital transformation for businesses published

The cover of the guidebook. — Photo kinhtevadubao.vn

HÀ NỘI — A book about digital transformation was published on Monday to provide knowledge, a roadmap and digital transformation technology solutions for Vietnamese businesses.

The guidebook was developed by experts from the programme to support businesses in digital transformation for the period 2021-25 of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the USAID LinkSME Project.

The digital transformation roadmap for small and medium-sized enterprises in Việt Nam recommends going through stages including a preparation phase and three stages to make the gradual transition from "doing digital" to "being digital".

These stages are relative, depending on the status, goals and potential of each enterprise.

The stages include defining goals and strategies, followed by the digital transformation of business models, the digital transformation of management models, and connecting business, management and innovation to create new products and services.

The book summarises the map of technology solutions, evaluates the advantages and disadvantages of the solutions and compares the readiness of domestic solutions with international solutions on the Vietnamese market.

The programme to support businesses in digital transformation in 2021-2025 is chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and co-ordinated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The programme aims to enhance awareness of digital transformation for all businesses by 2025 and have at least 100,000 enterprises receive technical support on digital transformation.

It also targets at least 100 businesses becoming successful digital transformation models to spread and replicate.

The programme will also establish a network of experts including at least 100 organisations and individuals to consult, provide solutions to promote digital transformation for businesses and support the development of digital platforms.

Digital transformation technology solutions for businesses can be found at ebook.business.gov.vn . — VNS