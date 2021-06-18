Green growth planning set for tourism sector

The task will set goals to clarify growth orientations for national tourism sites and areas with tourism potential; manage the development of the sector and build middle- and long-term plans and programs for it, and lay basis for the mobilization of social resources for such development, among other matters.

Solutions to achieve these targets include those related to the promotion of products and market; businesses; human resources; trans-sector and regional cooperation; investment; policies; environment protection; and community engagement.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is assigned to undertake the task in line with the law.

Source: VNA