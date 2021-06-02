Germany sends warships to East Sea – a strategic turning point

The German government has announced plans to send its warships to ports of Japan, South Korea and Australia, passing through the East Sea this summer. This is a remarkable move as Germany is gradually changing its strategy and outlook towards the Indo-Pacific, where Germany has no overseas territories the UK or France. Nordrhein-Westfalen, one of the four of Baden-Wurttemberg corvette class vessels of the German Navy. Photo: Naval Today The plan was announced in the first week of Biden’s presidency, when the United States was sending a group of Roosevelt combat aircraft carriers to the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), at the same time ad China’s approval of the Coast Guard Law, which allows its coast guard forces to open fire against ships of foreign countries believed to violate waters under China’s sovereignty and jurisdiction. This law will seriously limit the freedom of navigation rights of other countries, including Germany, when most of the waters in the East Sea claimed by China are not consistent with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Strong commercial relationship Germany and China have had a close relationship, especially on trade, since Prime Minister Helmut Kohl’s… Read full this story

