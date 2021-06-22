Fairfield by Marriott celebrates brands debut in Viet Nam

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong locates in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories — Photos courtesy of Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott has celebrated the brand's entry into Viet Nam by opening the Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 brands, the 181-room hotel is poised to become the destination of choice for travellers in the south.

"The opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong marks the entry of Marriott Bonvoy's fifth brand into the fast-growing Viet Nam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travellers. We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Viet Nam in order to offer more options for travellers," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

Located in the Singapore Industrial Park (Vsip) – one of the largest business parks in the province that houses almost 70 international factories, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is an ideal base for local entrepreneurs and international business travellers.

Guests who are looking to explore the destination can easily access popular tourist hotspots including Song Be Golf Resort, Dai Nam Tourist Complex and Hoi Khanh Pagoda. The hotel is within a 45-minute drive from the country's commercial capital, HCM City and a 20-minute drive from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

"Fairfield by Marriott ensures that guests can count on The Fairfield Promise – from the hotel's level of service to accommodations, if a guest is ever not satisfied with their stay, Fairfield will make it right," said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

The new hotel features 181 modern and well-equipped rooms. The hotel features two signature restaurants and a bar. The hotel also features 120sq.m of function space, suitable for meetings, conferences and social events. Guests staying at the Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong will have access to an array of amenities including an outdoor swimming pool and open-air pool bar. Guests can maintain their daily routines at the 24/7 fitness centre and shop for daily essentials at The Market, a 24-hour convenience store in the hotel. — VNS