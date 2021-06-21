Exchange of Vietnamese and Asian cultures

The Association of Asian Diplomats' Wives in Egypt , on November 6 th , organized a fair introducing their countries' cultural products.

Representatives from more than 30 Asian countries participated in the fair, which was seen as a good opportunity for countries to promote their traditional products and cuisine.

On this occasion, Vietnamese diplomats' wives put on display lacquer and silk products, handicrafts, as well as other souvenirs that were inlayed with oysters.

In addition, the Vietnamese stalls attracted Egyptian visitors who gladly purchased products and enjoyed traditional Vietnamese food.

Along with Asian cultural promotion, the cultural fair also aimed at raising funds for poor children and elderly people in Egypt.

Source: VOV

Translated by Mai Huong