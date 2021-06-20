Event “Hope in Class – Ending Violence against Children at School” held successfully

Speakers attending the event discussed the topic of violence at school. — Photo courtesy of the World Vision Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — An online seminar has been held aiming to reduce the amount of violent attacks on children at school.

"Hope in Class – Ending Violence against Children at School" was held on Saturday featuring views from parents, students and experts in child psychology and child protection.

It also aimed to strengthen the companionship between school and home life by guiding children to deal with violence the right way.

The event was part of the Orion Food Vina-funded "Hope in Class" project, which has been implemented by World Vision Việt Nam in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) since 2020.

The project offers practical solutions to contribute to a safe, friendly and co-operative classroom environment, creating a space for children to nurture positive values and behaviours.

The project also engages teachers and parents to help children develop the essential values of love and respect towards each other.

"It does not seem sufficient if we simply recognise the consequences that violence, including violence at school, has on the mental and physical health of children," explained guest speaker and child psychologist Phương Hoài Nga.

"It is essentially important that each person takes positive and specific actions to prevent and solve this problem.

"Children will likely be confident and open to share their thoughts, feelings, as well as difficulties, problems in life and friendships when they get to live and study in an environment full of safety, love, and trust."

The project has been supporting 40 target schools to carry out annual events, aiming to equip students, parents and teachers with the necessary information and skills to prevent violence in the classroom.

In three years, it is expected that at least 10,000 children will participate in and benefit from this project.

"We hope that the project will inspire you to contribute your part to building hope in class, at schools and where you live," said World Vision Việt Nam's National Director Doseba Sinay.

World Vision Việt Nam's child protection programme manager Phan Thị Kim Liên added: "World Vision Việt Nam believes that children are not just beneficiaries of support but also active agents with the right and capacity to participate in problem-solving."

The seminar was part of World Vision Việt Nam’s series of activities in response to the Action Month for Children 2021 launched by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) with the theme “Joining hands to ensure the implementation of children’s rights, protecting children during natural disasters and epidemics”. — VNS