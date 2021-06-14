Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October

Turbines of a wind power plant in Soc Trang Province. — Photo Soc Trang Newspaper

Contractors building eight wind power plants in Soc Trang Province have promised to speed up work so that they can begin generating electricity before the end of October.

Pham Quoc Hung, Director of Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Co., Ltd., said his company's plant in Vinh Chau township, with an expected output of 30MW in its first phase, would have its turbines put together on site in June and begin commercial operation in September.

The seven other plants, being built in the town along the coast, are 30-70 per cent completed and will begin operating in September or October.

Speeding up the work would mean the national grid would have access to this clean energy sooner, according to Lam Van Man, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.

The wind power turbines could themselves become tourist attractions, he added.

Soc Trang has around 72km of coast with constant strong winds, suitable for generating power.

It plans to have 20 wind power plants in all with a total output of 1,435MW.

Sixteen have been approved, with nine of them now under construction. — VNS