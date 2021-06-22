Documents required for foreigners when traveling on domestic flights

Passengers checking in at Nội Bài Airport. VNA/VNS Photoo

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has announced its new requirements for documents when foreigners are travelling on domestic flights.

All foreigners travelling on internal flights must have United Nations passport (Laissez Passer); passports issued by foreign representative offices in Việt Nam to foreigners in case of emergency; Foreign countries’ documents issued to Vietnamese residing abroad (US green card, long-term residence card …) and other passports that have been approved for entry and travel across the country.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has confirmed that the units will only accept the above-mentioned travel documents when a passenger with foreign nationality has a passport that has been approved by the Immigration Department for entry into Vietnam.

In case a foreign national has lost his passport and is issued a passport by a foreign representative office in Việt Nam, the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security will grant an extension of temporary residence to the passport or attach separate visa.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also noted that foreigners with border travel documents are only allowed to travel within the border area – for the Chinese border route; border province scope – for the border line of Laos and Cambodia; border-gate economic zones – for border provinces.

If a foreign passenger is using a travel document with an entry stamp at the land border gate to take domestic flights, the ground service units will co-operate with the aviation security control force to notify and coordinate with the border gate police to check and determine the travel range of passengers using the above passports.

The CAAV also mentioned the temporary residence card/certificate of foreign passengers used on domestic flights of Việt Nam does not have a photo of the issuer. Relevant authorities only accept temporary residence cards/certificates of foreign nationals who use air travel on domestic flights in the following cases: Temporary residence card/certificate issued in passport or passport form; Temporary residence card/certificate, temporary residence extension issued on the back of the separate visa with photo and passport number of the passenger of foreign nationality. VNS