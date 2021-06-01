Digitizing traditional markets – $10 billion potential

Traditional markets and groceries still hold the largest share of the consumer retail market, but new business models are scrambling for a piece of the pie. As early as five years ago, The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World), a success story in Vietnam and the region, decided to jump into the consumer goods retail market. Vegetables and fresh meat were the first items it sold after joining the market, following achievements in mobile phone and home appliance distribution. Five years ago, fashion products, cosmetics and restaurants were the promising land for retailers, because there was no retail chain big enough at that time to lead the market. Meanwhile, department stores were places where Big C and Co-op Mart dominated. However, The Gioi Di Dong still jumped on the bandwagon though it had no experience. Even after taking over An Khang drugstore chain amid a busy drug market, Nguyen Duc Tai, the co-founder and president of The Gioi Di Dong, still focused on Bach Hoa Xanh, one of its retail brands, and not on drugstores. After five years of operation, Bach Hoa Xanh now brings 20 percent of total revenue to the group, helping save The Gioi Di Dong from the… Read full this story
