Deputy PM says tourism firms need support amid pandemic

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam directed relevant ministries and sectors to promptly reduce difficulties for businesses operating in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA/VNS photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam directed ministries and sectors to promptly reduce difficulties for tourism businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, the Government has issued many policies to support businesses to overcome difficulties and maintain operations such as reducing VAT, excise tax and land rent, as well as extending tax payment deadlines.

Despite the support policies, as one of the hardest-hit industries, tourism businesses including mainly small and medium-sized ones, are still facing many difficulties due to the pandemic.

Bodies including the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have asked Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to extend the support policies mentioned above .

Deputy Prime Minister Đam assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with ministries and agencies to carefully consider the proposals and request initiatives, policies and urgent solutions to remove difficulties caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry.

The proposals were compiled and sent to the PM in the second quarter of 2021 by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections which started at the end of April has severely impacted the country’s already battered tourism industry.

About 90 per cent of tourists reportedly cancelled tours in both May and early June.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, 80-90 per cent of the city’s tourism businesses have temporarily suspended operations and 90 per cent of workers in the tourism industry are unemployed or working in different sectors.

Efforts are being made to gradually reopen to international tourism, which was halted in March last year.

Recently, the resort island Phú Quốc in southern Việt Nam announced plans to fully vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 by September in a bid to welcome vaccinated tourists, likely from the Russian market.

Tourism is the mainstay of Phú Quốc’s economy. In 2020, tourist arrivals on the island dropped 30.6 per cent compared to 2019, with international arrivals down by 76.1 per cent. — VNS