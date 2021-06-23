Deputy PM proposes UK further facilitate Việt Nam’s access to COVID-19 vaccine supplies

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has proposed the UK’s Government further facilitate Việt Nam’s access to COVID-19 vaccine supplies and consider transferring its vaccine production technology to the Southeast Asian country.
At a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Dominic Raab, British First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Minh said the UK is a leading nation in COVID-19 vaccine research and development and is one of the countries which have contributed the most to the COVAX Facility.
The Deputy PM spoke highly of the positive development of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership in the recent past and expressed his belief that Raab's current visit would create a new driving force for the bilateral cooperation.
Raab, who has been on an official visit to Việt Nam where he also attended the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-level Policy Dialogue, affirmed that Việt Nam is an important strategic partner of the UK, particularly when the European nation has enhanced its engagement and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the post-Brexit period.
To step up cooperation in line with the "Joint Declaration on the Việt Nam-UK Strategic Partnership: Forging Ahead for Another 10 Years", the two sides agreed to soon resume the exchange of delegations, especially high-ranking ones, and cooperation mechanisms when the conditions allow.
Minh used the occasion to suggest the UK to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese exports to enter its market in a bid to tap opportunities brought about by the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).
He also said Việt Nam is willing to create the best conditions for British firms to expand their investment, particularly in potential fields such as renewable energy, digital economy, banking, insurance, financial services, and education and training.
The Deputy PM said the two nations should continue their cooperation at international forums such as the UN Security Council (UNSC) during 2020-21, when Việt Nam works as a non-permanent member of the council, and ASEM.
Minh pledged that Việt Nam would work closely with the UK to ensure the success of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) hosted by the UK in November this year.
Raab thanked Việt Nam for supporting the UK’s efforts to secure the ASEAN Dialogue Partner status, as well as in negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Having emphasised the importance of ensuring the freedom of navigation and overflight, security and peace in the East Sea, the two officials noted that the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is the legal framework for all activities at sea and ocean. — VNS
- Deputy PM urges hospitals to stay ready for COVID-19 treatment
- Việt Nam eyeing own COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021: health official
- 5 sites ready in India for final phase of human trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: Govt
- US, UK, India’s Serum Institute scale up efforts to roll out Covid-19 vaccine by year-end: All you need to know
- Vietnam expedites Covid-19 vaccine development
- EU strikes deal with Sanofi for supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine
- Who gets the COVID-19 vaccine first? Here’s one idea
- UK signs deal for 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
- AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson will provide COVID-19 vaccines to the US at no profit amid the coronavirus emergency
- Britain signs supply deal for 60 million doses of Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine
Deputy PM proposes UK further facilitate Việt Nam's access to COVID-19 vaccine supplies have 619 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.