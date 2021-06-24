Deputy Health Minister inspects COVID-19 prevention measures in Bình Dương

——

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn on June 23 led a delegation to inspect a boarding house for workers in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Hướng

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn yesterday led a delegation in the southern province of Bình Dương in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a recent spike in cases.

The delegation included health officials from Pasteur Institute in HCM City and Chợ Rẫy Hospital, as well as authorities from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The delegation checked a boarding house for workers in Thuận An Town's Bình Hòa Ward where dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

They also inspected a concentrated quarantine facility at Lý Thái Tổ High School in Thuận An Town and Bình Dương Province General Hospital.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn asked local authorities to strengthen measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Sơn proposed that provincial authorities adopt stricter social distancing measures listed in the Government Directive No 16 at quarantined residential areas to curb community transmissions.

Deputy Chairman of Bình Dương Province People's Committee Nguyễn Lộc Hà said the outbreak was under control as most new cases had been placed in quarantined areas.

The province is focusing on efforts to obtain the dual goal of fighting COVID-19 but still developing the economy. It has more than 1.2 million workers in industrial parks.

Businesses have been ordered to strictly comply with the Ministry of Health's 5k prevention protocol at workplaces and join hands with the health sector to provide testing for workers.

Factories will be closed if preventive measures against COVID-19 are not taken, according to Hà.

On Wednesday morning, the province reported 23 new community-transmitted infections.

Since the fourth wave, the province has reported 164 infection cases.

The delegation will work with authorities in Đồng Nai Province on Thursday. — VNS