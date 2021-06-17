Deputy Defense Minister works with the Navy

Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Chief of the Navy, hosted the reception for the mission.

At the meeting, the mission was briefed on the Navy's performance of technical services in the first half of this year. Specifically, the naval technical sector directed naval units to closely follow the Navy's missions, ensure safety for depots and facilities, and comprehensively ensure technical services for vessels, aircraft and other vehicles in training and drills at sea.

In his concluding speech, General Vinh hailed the Navy for surmounting difficulties and effectively carrying out solutions to ensure technical services for missions so as to meet units' requirements for training, combat readiness, and safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands.

He also analyzed advantages and disadvantages directly impacting the implementation of protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands and higher requirements in technical service guarantee.

He asked the Navy and the naval technical sector to develop practical approaches to improve the efficiency of technical services for units to achieve their assigned missions.

Regarding the Navy's proposals on future technical services, the deputy defense minister tasked relevant agencies under the Defense Ministry and the General Department of Technical Services to collect proposals and then report them to the Defense Ministry's leaders for approval.

* The same day, General Vinh visited the Naval Technical Institute, during which he highly praised the unit for their effective scientific and technological research and application. He asked the institute to continue mastering new generations of weapons and technical equipment, and update knowledge, as well as foster the growth of experts.

Translated by Mai Huong