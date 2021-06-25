Deputy defense minister receives Russian guest

At the meeting, the Russian official congratulated General Vinh on his appointment as the Co-chairman of the Vietnam – Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation and Head of the Vietnamese Subcommittee.
On behalf of the chairman of the Russian Subcommittee under the Russia – Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation, Mr. Chaprynov exchanged the situation and reviewed the outcomes of the bilateral military technical cooperation over the past time as well as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He expressed his wish that the military technical cooperation ties with Vietnam will be bolstered in the coming time. He proposed that the two sides organize the 22nd meeting of the Russia – Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation this year.
Saying thanks to the Russian guest on his congratulation, General Vinh highly valued the two countries' achievements in military technical cooperation and spoke highly of the committee's role.
He took note of the Russian side's proposals and suggested the two sides continue to effectively carry out cooperation contents as planned and improve existing cooperation mechanisms.
Translated by Mai Huong
