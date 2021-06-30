Cybersecurity crucial for peace, prosperity: foreign minister

Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top diplomat has said the world needs to create a code of conduct for nations’ actions in cyberspace.

Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn delivered a speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s online open discussion held late on Tuesday on maintaining international peace and security on cyberspace hosted by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, UNSC President for June 2021.

In his speech, Sơn said the boom in information and communications technology has created strong and deep impacts on every aspect of life globally, promoting the exchange of human knowledge, increasing mutual understanding as well as sustainable development in each nation.

However, more and more terrorists and transnational criminals are taking advantage of technology to infiltrate banking and financial systems, destroy essential infrastructure, incite social disorder, spread extremist ideology and distorted information, causing huge damage to the global economic development, seriously threatening sovereignty, security and development while eroding trust among nations.

The Vietnamese minister said cybersecurity is crucial for peace, security, development and prosperity on national and global scales. The sovereignty and interests of each nation in cyberspace must be fully respected.

He suggested the international community establish a global framework with rules and a code of conduct for cyberspace based on consensus and the wide and full involvement of countries. Every activity in cyberspace should be in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, especially basic principles like respecting nations’ independence and sovereignty, not interfering in internal affairs, not using force, and settling disputes peacefully.

The minister expressed concern about and objected to the use of harmful ICT technology to attack medical, electricity, water and food facilities. He called on all countries to contribute to enhancing international cooperation, building trust and ensuring security in cyberspace.

The explosive development of information technology is an irreversible trend that will be a launchpad for humans on the journey towards prosperity, so Việt Nam has built a national digital transformation strategy and is striving to have its digital economy account for 30 per cent of GDP by 2030, he said.

He added that in Southeast Asia, Việt Nam has joined regional cybersecurity mechanisms, including the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy. The country has also partnered with many nations and international partners in the field.

Việt Nam is ready to work with partners to build a cyberspace of peace, stability and safety for the people and sustainable development, he stated.

Participants highlighted a need to uphold international law and the United Nations Charter in maintaining peace, security and stability in cyberspace, apart from measures to build trust, improve capacity and coordinate actions among countries. VNS