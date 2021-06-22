CPV e-newspaper launches new interface, mobile app

Addressing the launching ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the e-newspaper Tran Doan Tien said that over the 21 years since it was found, the newspaper has shown strong performance in popularizing mainstream information on the Party’s viewpoints, guidelines, policies and activities, provide live coverage of the country’s political and socio-economic aspects, thus contributing to encouraging the whole Party, people and army to successfully implement all tasks.

Currently, the newspaper sees about 2.5-3 million visits each day and even 3.5-4 million per day in particular time, which reflects readers' confidence in the newspaper, he said.

The new interface of the e-newspaper is designed in "mobi first" principle, making it easier for readers to read on their mobile devices and share articles on social media such as Facebook, Zalo, Twitter and Viber.

Meanwhile, the newspaper’s mobile app – CPV Online – is available on both App Store and Google Play. With its modern design, the app is expected to give readers new experience while reading news. Particularly, it maintains basic contents and functions in offline conditions.

Tien said that in the future, along with producing more high-quality articles with in-depth analysis on various issues, the newspaper will promote its role as a forum for all people by reporting opinions and requests of Party members and people to the Party and State.

Meanwhile, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said that the introduction of new interface and mobile app is a big step forward of the newspaper during its reform process, which is in line with the current information and media trend.

He expressed his hope that the newspaper will continue to develop in the multimedia direction and improve its efficiency, thus completing its role and political mission as a major media agency of the Party and the voice of the Party and State on the Internet space.

Source: VNA