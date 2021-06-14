Covid-19 spreads to all districts in HCMC

A medical worker takes samples from a woman for Covid-19 testing. All 21 districts and Thu Duc City in HCMC have reported infections – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – With a total of 845 Covid-19 cases reported in HCMC in the current fourth wave of the coronavirus, which began on April 27, all 21 districts and Thu Duc City in the city have been hit by the virus, while 335 areas have been put on lockdown.

Can Gio is the latest district to report a Covid-19 infection. The case in this outlying district was confirmed on June 13 by the Ministry of Health. In the current wave of coronavirus infections, HCMC is Vietnam's third largest coronavirus hotspot after Bac Giang and Bac Ninh.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the HCMC government decided at an anti-virus meeting this morning to extend citywide social distancing in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 15 for another two weeks.

Director of the HCMC Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh said that the Revival Ekklesia Mission infection chain in Go Vap District was basically brought under control, but the city had seen several new chains of infection emerging.

The HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases infection cluster was found on June 11 when an information technology employee tested positive for Covid-19. The number of infected employees at this frontline hospital for Covid-19 treatment, with a capacity of 550 beds, this morning rose to 55 after the hospital tested all of its employees from June 11 to 13.

Other clusters with unknown sources of infection were discovered at a manufacturing facility in Hoc Mon District, the Ehome 3 apartment compound with 14 blocks in Binh Tan District, Street 11 in Thu Duc City and Tan Thoi 2 Hamlet in Hoc Mon District, the local media reported.

Speaking at a meeting with Go Vap District on June 13, HCMC Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that since Covid-19 was effectively controlled, the city would relax some anti-Covid-19 measures in Go Vap to ensure residents can gradually get back to normal life.

