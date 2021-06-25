Construction of major tourism site begins in Thanh Hóa

T&T Group started construction of a tourism project worth more than VNĐ3.66 trillion (US$159.61 million) took place in Nghi Sơn Township. — VNA/VNS Photo

THANH HÓA — A ceremony to launch the construction of a tourism project worth more than VNĐ3.66 trillion (US$159.61 million) took place in Nghi Sơn Township of the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hóa on Wednesday.

The project, covering 84.8 ha, is invested by the T&T Group.

The site will have beachfront villas, a five-star hotel, a shopping area, a golf course, pedestrian zones and recreation facilities, among other amenities.

It is hoped to become a driving force for the socio-economic development of the locality and surrounding regions, especially creating a chain of tourism sites along Thanh Hóa's coastline.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed in October next year and the entire project will be operational in May 2024.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Thi spoke highly of efforts and co-operation between the investor and relevant agencies in land clearance and meeting requirements to carry out the project against the backdrop of COVID-19.

He asked the local authorities to continue helping the investor address bottlenecks in terms of land and legal procedures, as well as support local people affected by the implementation of the project.

The T&T Group was requested to ensure progress and quality of the project in compliance with regulations. — VNS