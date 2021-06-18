Conference raises troops’ awareness of environmental protection

During the two-day event, the trainees will embrace the Party’s resolutions and directives, the State’s policies and laws on environmental protection, climate change response and sustainable development. They will also be updated with knowledge of current environmental pollution and climate change and study scientific and technological advances applied to handling pollution and environment incidents.

In addition, the trainees will also be provided with professional skills in promoting communications and education on environmental protection and will exchange their experiences in response to climate change at their units.

Troops are hoped to apply their learnt knowledge to their work after the training course.

Translated by Lam Anh