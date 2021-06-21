Complex commemorating Cambodian PM’s national salvation journey to be unveiled

Chairman of the Binh Phuoc provincial People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien and leaders of the MND's relevant units also joined the mission.

Having inspected and been briefed on the preparations for the ceremony, General Chien hailed the units' efforts, affirming that the inauguration ceremony will mark 44 years of PM Hun Sen's journey leading to the fall of the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

This is an important event, contributing to showing solidarity and wholehearted support for Cambodia’s revolutionary cause and national revival while enhancing the traditional and comprehensive partnership between the two peoples and militaries, General Chien added.

General Chien also asked the MND's relevant units to work with local authorities in Binh Phuoc province so as to ensure the success of the upcoming event with absolute safety.

Translated by Minh Anh