Coach Gede pleased after Viettel finish 5-0 win with no injuries

Viettel celebrate beating the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo at the AFC Champions League on Tuesday. Photo Viettel FC

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Jurgen Gede of Viettel was satisfied after his team finished a 5-0 win against the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo in their second Group F game at the AFC Champions League on Tuesday with no injuries.

“Viettel played flexibly. I told the players that the opponents would attack. We waited for the opportunities and played well with five goals. Before the game, I told the whole team that we had to win this game, we had to do everything for this game.

“My team had a good fighting spirit. Young players who came on as substitutes had a good performance. This will be good for the future of the team," said Gede, who is leading the team in the competition as normal coach Trương Việt Hòang doesn’t have an AFC pro licence.

"The next match against BG Pathum United will be more difficult. That’s why the team need a break. We need to check the fitness of the players. Hopefully, striker Caique Venancio Lemes is still ready for the next match. The important thing is that there are no injuries, all the players can play well,” Gede added.

Following the narrow 1-0 defeat against Ulsan Hyundai last Saturday, they made light work of the Filipino side thanks to a brace by Caique and a goal each from Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Bùi Tiến Dũng and Vũ Minh Tuấn.

Brazilian striker Caique was voted the man of the match.

“We are all looking ahead. Everyone needs to prepare and rest because the next match will be extremely important,” said Caique.

With this victory, the V.League 1's defending champions set a new record for the largest victory for a Vietnamese club in the AFC Champions League.

The previous record was set in 2004 when Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC defeated Indonesia's PSM Makassar with a score of 5-1 en route to their runner-up finish in Group F with seven points.

After two matches played in Group F, Viettel are second, level with BG Pathum United FC of Thailand on three points, but the Vietnamese team are in second place because of goal difference.

Ulsan Hyun FC of South Korea top Group F with six points, whilst Kaya FC-Iloilo are bottom of the group with no points.

Viettel will next face Thai champions BG Pathum United tomorrow. — VNS