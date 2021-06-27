CJ Group donates VND6.49 billion to Covid-19 vaccine fund

The Saigon Times

CJ donates VND6.49 billion to the Covid-19 vaccine fund – PHOTO: CJ VIETNAM

HCMC – Despite being heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, subsidiaries of South Korea-based CJ Group in Vietnam have contributed VND6.49 billion to the country’s Covid-19 vaccine fund to join hands with the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against the pandemic.

After the fund was established, CJ Vietnam has responded to the call from the Government and the prime minister by calling on its subsidiaries to make the contributions to help accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination in Vietnam.

Chang Bok Sang, president of CJ Vietnam, on June 25 handed over the donation to the fund's management board.

The donation included VND4 billion contributed by CJ Vina Agri, VND550 million by CJ Cau Tre, VND500 million by CJ CGV Vietnam, VND410 million from CJ Logistics, VND300 million by CJ Gemadept, VND220 million by CJ Freshway and VND100 million by CJ OliveNetworks.

In addition, other affiliates of CJ, such as CJ Bio, have donated VND410 million to the Covid-19 prevention and control funds of HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the donation, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc highly appreciated CJ Group and its subsidiaries for making significant contributions to the local community. Amid the complicated developments of the fourth Covid-19 wave, the Government is in need of the support from domestic and foreign enterprises to achieve the dual goals of fighting the pandemic and ensuring stable socioeconomic development.

At the ceremony, CJ Vietnam President Chang said over the past 20 years of doing business in Vietnam, CJ had always accompanied the Vietnamese Government in social activities.

Many CJ's subsidiaries have been hit by the pandemic, so CJ Vietnam expected its contributions, together with those of other enterprises, would help ease pressure for the State budget and support the Government in speeding up the vaccination, so that enterprises can return to their normal operation, Chang added.

As of the end of 2020, CJ has invested some US$880 million in Vietnam.

