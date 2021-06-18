Central Military Commission appoints new members for 2020-25 period

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chairs the first meeting of the Central Military Commission in the 2020-25 period on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính were appointed to the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission in the 2020-25 period on Thursday.

Three other officials appointed to the board are Senior Lieutenant General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, deputy general secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Cường, Politburo member, chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Politburo member, chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, deputy minister of national defence.

The Central Military Commission held their first meeting of the 2020-25 period on Thursday to assign tasks in the first half of this year and discuss missions for the second half.

Twenty-five officials were appointed to the Central Military Commission in the 2020-25 period.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, said during the 2015-20 period, the commission always set an example of solidarity, took determination to make changes, had a lot of innovations and directed the entire army to successfully implement Resolution of the 10th Army's Party Committee Congress as well as major military and defence objectives and policies proposed by the 12th Party Congress.

The commission gave consultations to the Party and State on military and national defence, promptly and effectively handled situations, firmly protected the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, he said.

The defence industry has made progress. Việt Nam can master the manufacturing of technology and produce a number of modern weapons and pieces of equipment, he said.

Regarding defence external affairs, Trọng said positive outcomes in this field contributed to protecting the country from the early days. Field hospitals in South Sudan operate effectively and become trusted addresses of UN officials and employees in the area and local people.

On behalf of the Poliburo, Secretariat of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, the Party chief thanked the commission's officials of the 2015-20 period who have been relieved from duty for their contributions.

He urged newly-appointed members of the commission to uphold responsibility and solidarity, and have practical, sharp thinking, stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the Party, the State and the people.

They must build a clean, strong, exemplary and typical Army's Party Committee, taking the lead to successfully perform assigned tasks, Trọng said. — VNS