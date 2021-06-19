Cải lương stars perform in TV show

Meritorious Artist and cải lương star Vũ Linh (left) will stage the new show of Sao Nối Ngôi (Young Stars), a programme offering performances of vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres in the southern and central regions. — Photo courtesy of the producer

VĨNH LONG — Meritorious Artist and cải lương star Vũ Linh and young talent Võ Minh Lâm will perform in a TV programme about Vietnamese theatre on Vĩnh Long Television's THLV1 channel next week.

The artists will stage the new show Sao Nối Ngôi (Bright Stars) with performances of vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres from the southern and central regions.

Veteran actor Linh will perform vọng cổ songs and extracts from historical plays which made him famous in the 1980s and 1990s. He will appear with his younger colleague, actor Lâm, in tuồng performances.

"I'm getting older and have a serious illness. It is hard for me, even as an experienced artist, to keep going for a TV show with sound and light effects," said the 62-year-old.

"I will try my best to bring the original tunes of traditional theatre to audiences."

Linh began his professional career at the Đồng Ấu Hoa Troupe in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1972. With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star in cải lương.

In 1988, he worked for Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, one of the region's leading traditional art troupes. He has performed for several cải lương troupes in HCM City and southern provinces.

He won 16 top prizes at national theatre festivals and contests, including the Trần Hữu Trang Golden Prize for Best Actor, the theatre’s biggest honour conferred by the HCM City Theatre Association.

He has performed in 400 videos and TV shows.

Actor Võ Minh Lâm (right), winner of Chuông Vàng (Golden Bell) in 2006, a national cải lương singing contest organised annually by HCM City Television. — Photo courtesy of the producer

"Performing in Sao Nối Ngôi is a chance for me to improve my art from older artists, who have devoted all their love and energy to the stage," said Lâm, winner of Chuông Vàng (Golden Bell) in 2006, a national c ả i lương singing contest organised annually by HCM City Television.

Lâm, 29, has played leading roles in 12 dramas.

Since its release in 2016, the TV programme Sao Nối Ngôi has become one of the hottest entertainment shows on Vĩnh Long Television.

It has attracted millions of people in HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region back to Vietnamese theatre and has offered many shows staged by veteran and young actors.

The producer, Vĩnh Long Television, plans to work with radio and TV stations in the region, including Hồ Chí Minh City Television, to offer new shows on historical topics for children and young audiences.

"Our programe, Sao Nối Ngôi , targets youth. We want to encourage audiences to learn more about Vietnamese history and culture through theatre," said theatre director Châu Ngọc Ấn of Vĩnh Long Television.

"Many young people have sent letters and comments about our show's quality."

The show featuring cải lương stars Linh and Lâm will air at 9pm on June 22 on the THLV1 channel. — VNS