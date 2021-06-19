Cải lương stars perform in TV show

VĨNH LONG — Meritorious Artist and cải lương star Vũ Linh and young talent Võ Minh Lâm will perform in a TV programme about Vietnamese theatre on Vĩnh Long Television's THLV1 channel next week.
The artists will stage the new show Sao Nối Ngôi (Bright Stars) with performances of vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres from the southern and central regions.
Veteran actor Linh will perform vọng cổ songs and extracts from historical plays which made him famous in the 1980s and 1990s. He will appear with his younger colleague, actor Lâm, in tuồng performances.
"I'm getting older and have a serious illness. It is hard for me, even as an experienced artist, to keep going for a TV show with sound and light effects," said the 62-year-old.
"I will try my best to bring the original tunes of traditional theatre to audiences."
Linh began his professional career at the Đồng Ấu Hoa Troupe in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1972. With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star in cải lương.
In 1988, he worked for Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, one of the region's leading traditional art troupes. He has performed for several cải lương troupes in HCM City and southern provinces.
He won 16 top prizes at national theatre festivals and contests, including the Trần Hữu Trang Golden Prize for Best Actor, the theatre’s biggest honour conferred by the HCM City Theatre Association.
He has performed in 400 videos and TV shows.
"Performing in Sao Nối Ngôi is a chance for me to improve my art from older artists, who have devoted all their love and energy to the stage," said Lâm, winner of Chuông Vàng (Golden Bell) in 2006, a national c ả i lương singing contest organised annually by HCM City Television.
Lâm, 29, has played leading roles in 12 dramas.
Since its release in 2016, the TV programme Sao Nối Ngôi has become one of the hottest entertainment shows on Vĩnh Long Television.
It has attracted millions of people in HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region back to Vietnamese theatre and has offered many shows staged by veteran and young actors.
The producer, Vĩnh Long Television, plans to work with radio and TV stations in the region, including Hồ Chí Minh City Television, to offer new shows on historical topics for children and young audiences.
"Our programe, Sao Nối Ngôi , targets youth. We want to encourage audiences to learn more about Vietnamese history and culture through theatre," said theatre director Châu Ngọc Ấn of Vĩnh Long Television.
"Many young people have sent letters and comments about our show's quality."
The show featuring cải lương stars Linh and Lâm will air at 9pm on June 22 on the THLV1 channel. — VNS
- Cai luong show to raise funds for poor theatre performers
- Golden Globes 2020: Succession cast put on a VERY raucous display at star-studded HBO after-party after scooping top TV honour
- Golden Globes 2020: Ana de Armas dazzles in strapless sequin gown alongside Bond and Knives Out co-star Daniel Craig... as it's announced that movie sequel is 'in the works'
- Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wows in a plunging gold sequinned trouser suit as she leads the British stars with Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer
- Golden Globes 2020: 'I haven't got my gang': Kit Harington laments absence of his Game Of Thrones co-stars as he makes a rare red carpet appearance with wife Rose Leslie
- Golden Globes 2020: Laura Dern, 52, celebrates her win with son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15, as they lead the stars at the Netflix after party
- Golden Globes 2020: Victorious Phoebe Waller-Bridge lets her hair down at star-studded Amazon after-party... after making VERY steamy Barack Obama reference
- Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and beau Thom Evans, 34, perform impressive synchronised dance in elevator after going red carpet official at Golden Globes InStyle afterparty
- Succession's Brian Cox plants big kiss on lips of co-star Kieran Culkin as he wins best actor... before HBO show scores top TV honor at Golden Globes
- Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, reunites with Robert De Niro, 76... 27 years after they co-starred in the movie This Boy's Life
- Gwyneth Paltrow is 'squashed' while Naomi Watts has cheek massage as stars go glam for Golden Globes
- Golden Globes 2020: Taylor Swift dazzles in a glittering dress as she joins beau Joe Alwyn in leading the stars at CAA after-party
- Dancing On Ice hit with FIX rumours as fans claim Perri Kiely could win the show due to 'favouritism' from Diversity co-star Ashley Banjo while he tops the leaderboard on launch show
- Doing the country proud! Australian stars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman nominated for Golden Globes in 2018
- Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher meets Real Housewife Luann de Lesseps at reality star's cabaret show in Vegas
- Rising star! Cabaret artist Hans becomes the first ever Australian to appear on America's Got Talent after breezing through his quirky audition
Cải lương stars perform in TV show have 965 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.