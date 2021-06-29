Bustling HCM City is eerily quiet as social distancing is extended amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bến Thành Market and many other traditional markets are closed following the direction of the HCM City authority to prevent the spread of Covid-19. VNS photo Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY– HCM City will continue to apply citywide social distancing in line with Directive 10, after the social distancing period under the less restrictive Directive 15 ends on Tuesday.

The city has required a halt to all cultural, sports and entertainment activities, and the temporary closure of non-essential businesses. These include beauty salons, karaoke parlours, dance halls, restaurants, bars, beer clubs, gyms, massage and sauna parlours, e-game stores, wedding centres, tea shops, theatres, sports centres and billiard clubs.

In addition, the city has continued its suspension of public transport, including taxis and app-based car services, among other measures, to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

For the last two weeks, people’s lives have changed dramatically, similar to the lockdown that occurred in early 2020. Some of the city’s once crowded places are now empty of people.

As of Monday night, the southern metropolis had recorded 3,436 local COVID-19 cases in the fourth coronavirus wave that began in late April. The number of cases is second only to Bắc Giang Province, which has had 5,663 cases in the fourth wave. VNS

HCM City’s International Tân Sơn Nhất airport is empty amid social distancing measures imposed during the fourth COVID-19 wave. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street in downtown HCM City, once busy before Covid 19, is now quiet. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

The historic Post Office, a popular tourist site in the city centre, is empty of people and traffic. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

A bus stop at Hàm Nghi Street. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

Restaurants are offering only takeaway or delivery services. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng

People stand in line to enter a food store. VNS Photo Nguyễn Xuân Đăng