Border guards to boost entry and exit management at border gates

Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Commanding General of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Major General Le Duc Thai, and Director of the Immigration Department Major General Quach Huy Hoang co-chaired the conference.
To ensure border security, enhance the quality of entry and exit management at border gates, and fight crimes, the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Immigration Department signed cooperation regulations with the following main contents.
The two sides' units should strictly follow the instructions of the Central Military Commission, the Defense Ministry and the Central Public Security Party Committee, the centralized and unified directions of the ministers of defense and public security, as well as the direct management of the Commanding General of the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Director of the Immigration Department.
Together with enhancing close cooperation between military and police forces, the units should share information and support each other to accomplish all assigned tasks.
Speaking at the conference, General Chien and General Quang asked the two forces to build action plans to realize the signed minute between the two sides, enhance information sharing and immigration management, and effectively carry out import and export activities at border gates.
The two generals also required the two border management forces to develop themselves to be highly-professional to meet the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.
Source: bienphong
Translated by Quynh Oanh
